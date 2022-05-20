Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $282.26 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,673,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Citigroup at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $273,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,391 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,889,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,864 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

