Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,925,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240,009 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.68% of National Grid worth $356,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NGG opened at $75.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
