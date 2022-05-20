Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,925,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240,009 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.68% of National Grid worth $356,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $75.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec cut National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

