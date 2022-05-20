Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 4,244,096 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $190,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 3.5% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 94,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 542,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,773,371. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 48,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,842,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.14 and a beta of 0.56. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

