Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 950,008 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 625.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 950,008 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Amgen worth $247,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.40.

Shares of AMGN opened at $245.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.