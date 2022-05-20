Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 111,400 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,917,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 111,400 shares during the period. United Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $630,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in United Therapeutics by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 265,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,307,000 after buying an additional 93,847 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $186.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.20. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,531,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.67.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

