Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 53,300 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $88,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $8,959,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the period. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

NYSE KOF traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. 2,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.3528 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.41%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

