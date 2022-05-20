Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Renault from €37.00 ($38.54) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Renault from €45.00 ($46.88) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Renault from €40.00 ($41.67) to €35.00 ($36.46) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Renault from €25.00 ($26.04) to €26.00 ($27.08) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.89.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

