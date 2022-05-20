Render Token Price Hits $0.87 on Major Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002996 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $219.66 million and $11.57 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

