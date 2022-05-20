Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPHM. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

