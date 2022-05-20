Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renovacor Inc. is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc., formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Renovacor alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Renovacor in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of RCOR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,045. Renovacor has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,312,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renovacor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Renovacor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Renovacor in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Renovacor in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renovacor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renovacor (RCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.