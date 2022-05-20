Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on July 15th

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.341 per share by the bank on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Republic Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Republic Bancorp to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

RBCAA opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RBCAA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

