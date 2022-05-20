Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Research Solutions Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, delivers research information services and software to companies in Life Sciences and other research-intensive industries. The company provides services, such as document delivery, reprints and eprints, and printing and reprint management. It also prints the copies of published materials of marketing departments, prints other materials and provides other printing logistics products and services. Research Solutions Inc., formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc., is based in Encino, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

RSSS stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $52.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,405,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 89,896 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 252,932 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Research Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions (Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

