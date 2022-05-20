ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RMD opened at $197.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.21 and its 200 day moving average is $241.88. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ResMed by 24.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after purchasing an additional 875,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 12.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.