Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 40,984 Shares of Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 40,984 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $157,788.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,604,329 shares in the company, valued at $13,876,666.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 24,144 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $94,644.48.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 30,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 22,663 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $84,759.62.

On Monday, May 2nd, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 153,428 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $589,163.52.

On Thursday, April 28th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 156,070 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $558,730.60.

RVP stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $131.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.89. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 28.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

