Reviewing Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) and Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) and Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Molecular Transport and Abliva AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Molecular Transport N/A N/A -$100.29 million ($3.18) -1.01 Abliva AB (publ) $20,000.00 N/A -$6.54 million N/A N/A

Abliva AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Molecular Transport.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Molecular Transport and Abliva AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Molecular Transport N/A -71.26% -59.20% Abliva AB (publ) N/A -81.15% -71.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Applied Molecular Transport and Abliva AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Molecular Transport 0 0 2 0 3.00 Abliva AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Molecular Transport currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,236.45%. Given Applied Molecular Transport’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Applied Molecular Transport is more favorable than Abliva AB (publ).

Summary

Applied Molecular Transport beats Abliva AB (publ) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications. It develops AMT-126, a GI-selective oral fusion of interleukin 22, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for diseases related to intestinal epithelium barrier function defects. The company, through its technology platform, designs and develops various oral biologic therapeutic modalities, such as peptides, proteins, antibodies, antibody fragments, and ribonucleic acid therapeutics. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Abliva AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abliva AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine. The company is developing KL1333 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury. It has collaboration agreements with Isomerase, Yungjin Pharm, University of Pennsylvania, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Patheon, and Oroboros Instruments. The company was formerly known as NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and changed its name to Abliva AB (publ) in May 2020. Abliva AB (publ) was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

