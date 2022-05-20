Reviewing Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Joby Aviation and Lilium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A -19.14% -14.51% Lilium N/A N/A N/A

Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lilium has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Lilium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Joby Aviation and Lilium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million N/A N/A Lilium $60,000.00 15,262.48 -$486.29 million N/A N/A

Joby Aviation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lilium.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Joby Aviation and Lilium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 0 3 2 0 2.40 Lilium 0 4 2 0 2.33

Joby Aviation presently has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 71.85%. Lilium has a consensus target price of $10.92, indicating a potential upside of 240.19%. Given Lilium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lilium is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

