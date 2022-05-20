Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.46

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.46 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 15.10 ($0.19). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 247,438 shares.
The company has a market cap of £34.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.37.
Revolution Bars Group Company Profile (LON:RBG)
