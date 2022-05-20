Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.46

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.46 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 15.10 ($0.19). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 247,438 shares.

The company has a market cap of £34.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.37.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of November 15, 2021, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

