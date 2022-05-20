Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,643 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Okta worth $26,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.04.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.77. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.16 and a twelve month high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

