Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,751 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 414,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $25,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of LNT opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

