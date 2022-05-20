Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FMC were worth $24,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in FMC by 49.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in FMC by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in FMC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $121.38 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.44.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

