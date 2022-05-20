Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Snap-on worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after acquiring an additional 225,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at about $33,766,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,327,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 38.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 437,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 120,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Shares of SNA opened at $215.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $257.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

