Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Genpact worth $25,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $58,856,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,062,000 after purchasing an additional 226,899 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

G opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

