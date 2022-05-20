Rhumbline Advisers Has $24.69 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Textron worth $24,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Textron by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $79.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.33%.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.