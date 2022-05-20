Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.78 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Cincinnati Financial worth $25,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,379,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 223,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after acquiring an additional 102,824 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $122.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.