Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $23,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.33 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

