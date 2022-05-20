Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avantor were worth $23,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 12,550.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.