Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Capri worth $25,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

