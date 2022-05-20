Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,920 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $23,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.09.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

