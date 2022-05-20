Rice Partnership LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after buying an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after buying an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after buying an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,481,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,197,839,000 after buying an additional 178,643 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.84. 1,128,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,125,912. The company has a market cap of $166.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

