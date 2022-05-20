Rice Partnership LLC Buys 353 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.62.

CVX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.85. 177,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,426,835. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $327.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $175.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,588 shares of company stock valued at $74,297,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

