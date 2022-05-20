Rice Partnership LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,032.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 645,939 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 65,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

