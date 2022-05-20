Rice Partnership LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.8% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $116.51. 366,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,650,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average of $146.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.37 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

