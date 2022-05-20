Rice Partnership LLC Invests $403,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,179,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,817,424. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.15. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $284.94 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

