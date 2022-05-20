Rice Partnership LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 46,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,872 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 74,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 161.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 93,494 shares in the last quarter.

EWC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. 369,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,182,944. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $41.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

