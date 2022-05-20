Rice Partnership LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $105.48. 175,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,915. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.65 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.46.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

