Rice Partnership LLC Sells 212 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded down $7.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.36. 141,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.76 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.