RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REI.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:REI.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$22.14. 932,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,991. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$20.65 and a 52-week high of C$26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total value of C$163,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,765,101.25.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

