RioDeFi Market Capitalization Tops $3.30 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 299,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

