Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 73.12.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 29.61 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 37.16.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,056,770,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

