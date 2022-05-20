Robert G. Jr. Spignesi Buys 10,000 Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,027 shares in the company, valued at $735,362.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of RPID stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 44.23% and a negative net margin of 296.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPID. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.
About Rapid Micro Biosystems (Get Rating)
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.
