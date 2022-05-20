Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. CL King raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

RHI traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $88.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,593. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.70.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 10.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Robert Half International by 48.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after buying an additional 38,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

