Robert W. Baird Upgrades Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,647.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Signify Health by 815.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Signify Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Signify Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 729,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Signify Health by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 676,703 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

