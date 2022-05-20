Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Chardan Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $657.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 343.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 155,216 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

