Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RKWBF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rockwool A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Rockwool A/S from 2,800.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rockwool A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rockwool A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,781.25.

Shares of RKWBF opened at $291.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.05. Rockwool A/S has a 12-month low of $291.75 and a 12-month high of $531.25.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

