Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,700 ($33.28) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.28) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($27.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.28) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.57) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,478.57 ($30.55).

Get BHP Group alerts:

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,599 ($32.04) on Monday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,040 ($37.48). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,751.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,437.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £131.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.