Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Set at C$153.00 by CSFB

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) received a C$153.00 target price from stock analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.86.

RY traded down C$0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching C$126.10. 880,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,529. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$123.01 and a one year high of C$149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$136.48.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.979999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total transaction of C$57,226.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$188,111.20. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.27, for a total transaction of C$551,490.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$794,433.66. Insiders sold 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,733 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

