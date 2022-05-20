Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.56.

NYSE RCL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.44) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

