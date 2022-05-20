Ryo Currency Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.17 million and $3,446.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,344.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,967.04 or 0.06703297 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00232186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00016991 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.14 or 0.00644566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.95 or 0.00582556 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00068683 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004344 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 38,110,789 coins and its circulating supply is 37,993,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

