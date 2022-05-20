SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0000

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. SafeBlast has a market cap of $913,790.31 and approximately $166,473.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,249.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.13 or 0.00660277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00169632 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017056 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

