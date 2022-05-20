Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,560,000 after purchasing an additional 241,641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,738,000 after purchasing an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock remained flat at $$141.19 during trading hours on Friday. 4,298,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,582. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.61 and a 200 day moving average of $155.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $138.12 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

